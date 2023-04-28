Home

MS Dhoni Does Not Carry a Mobile Phone? CSK Captain’s Latest Viral Video is PROOF!

IPL 2023: All these years there were myths about Dhoni that he does not use a mobile phone in this day and age. Well, as it turns out, it is true.

Jaipur: Even at 41 and despite having retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni remains one of the most popular figures in world cricket. Dhoni, who is the CSK captain, is leading the side in the ongoing season of the IPL. While fans reckon this could be Dhoni’s last year as an active cricketer, the former India captain is drawing crowds to all the venues he plays in the IPL. Dhoni, who enjoys a huge fanbase, is loved by his fans for his humble roots and the inspiring story of his rise to stardom. All these years there were myths about Dhoni that he does not use a mobile phone in this day and age. Well, as it turns out, it is true, and here is the clip that proves it.

Check the viral clip that went viral ahead of the Chennai versus Rajasthan game in Jaipur:

Everybody was dropping their mobile phones but just look at Dhoni, he doesn’t carry one 😂💛 pic.twitter.com/rpC94VKn44 — Captain Cool Cults™💛 (@fanboydhoni) April 27, 2023

