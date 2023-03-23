Home

Sports

MS Dhoni-Dwayne Bravo BROMANCE is a Treat For CSK Fans; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

MS Dhoni-Dwayne Bravo BROMANCE is a Treat For CSK Fans; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

The two bromance over how to whistle and it is a sheer treat for the Super Kings' fans. There is the CSK anthem playing in the background and that makes it peppy.

Thala vs Champion

Chennai: With a little over a week left for the start of the IPL, the build-up for the 16th edition has peaked. From attending events to shoots and then practice – the players have already started the process of madness. It is no secret that CSK skipper MS Dhoni and star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo are good friends. Recently, the franchise posted a clip on social media where the two bromance over how to whistle and it is a sheer treat for the Super Kings’ fans. There is the CSK anthem playing in the background and that makes it peppy.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Dhoni was recently spotted at the Chepauk in the dugout of the Indian cricket team ahead of the game against Australia. The picture instantly went viral as fans started pouring in immense love.

Reports suggest that this could be the last season for Dhoni and Ben Stokes is likely to take over. Given his immense experience of the league, Dhoni would once again be the key for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.