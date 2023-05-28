ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Fans Takeover Ahmedabad Ahead Of CSK vs GT Final- WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Fans Takeover Ahmedabad Ahead Of CSK vs GT Final- WATCH Viral Video

Videos of Dhoni fans in every nook and corner of the Gujarat city have gone viral on social media and we won't be that surprised if the entire Narendra Modi Stadium is painted in yellow.

Published: May 28, 2023 5:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni fans, MS Dhoni fans in Ahmedabad, IPL 2023 Final ms dhoni, MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni last ipl, MS Dhoni ipl final, MS Dhoni, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Fans Takeover Ahmedabad Ahead Of CSK vs GT Final- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The day has finally arrived as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final takes centre stage once again at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where defending champions and home side Gujarat Titans go head-to-head with 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Ahmedabad has been buzzing since the morning and MS Dhoni fans have taken over the streets and even in the metros as Chennai Super Kings faithful have assembled in huge numbers to voice their support for the Yellow army and of course Thala Dhoni.

You may like to read

Videos of Dhoni fans in every nook and corner of the Gujarat city have gone viral on social media and we won’t be that surprised if the entire Narendra Modi Stadium is painted in yellow.

Trending Now

MS Dhoni hasn’t confirmed yet and whenever the question of his retirement is put in front of him, the 41-year old has answered humorously. But since the start of the season, it has been told time and again that 2023 IPL season will be the former India captain’s last year as a cricketer. If all the rumours are meant to be true, then we might see him announcing his retirement after the final showdown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.