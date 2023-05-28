Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Fans Takeover Ahmedabad Ahead Of CSK vs GT Final- WATCH Viral Video

Videos of Dhoni fans in every nook and corner of the Gujarat city have gone viral on social media and we won't be that surprised if the entire Narendra Modi Stadium is painted in yellow.

Ahmedabad: The day has finally arrived as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final takes centre stage once again at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where defending champions and home side Gujarat Titans go head-to-head with 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Ahmedabad has been buzzing since the morning and MS Dhoni fans have taken over the streets and even in the metros as Chennai Super Kings faithful have assembled in huge numbers to voice their support for the Yellow army and of course Thala Dhoni.

Videos of Dhoni fans in every nook and corner of the Gujarat city have gone viral on social media and we won’t be that surprised if the entire Narendra Modi Stadium is painted in yellow.

CSK fans and devotees are ready to paint #NarendraModiStadium With #Yellove

Chants of ‘dhoni’ ‘dhoni’ will be really mesmerizing today #MSDhoni #IPL2023Final #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/dJ3PXgs2h8 — MS DHONI Fan Club (@MSDfans0007) May 28, 2023

MS Dhoni hasn’t confirmed yet and whenever the question of his retirement is put in front of him, the 41-year old has answered humorously. But since the start of the season, it has been told time and again that 2023 IPL season will be the former India captain’s last year as a cricketer. If all the rumours are meant to be true, then we might see him announcing his retirement after the final showdown.

