MS Dhoni Gets Thala Reception From Fans as CSK Captain Reaches Ahmedabad | WATCH

IPL 2023: Fans flocked outside the airport to get a glimpse of the CSK captain who looked smart in his tracksuit.

MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: And as expected, MS Dhoni got a massive reception as he reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening for the IPL 2023 season opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Fans flocked outside the airport to get a glimpse of the CSK captain who looked smart in his tracksuit. Fans kept yelling ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’, but the CSK captain managed to keep his cool amid such fandom. Dhoni was there along with his other CSK teammates. A full house is expected at the Narendra Modi stadium on Friday when CSK takes on the home side. If Dhoni’s welcome is anything to go by, it would be a massive celebration of cricket on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Gujarat have defeated Chennai twice in two games. CSK would like to change that with a win to get things started. That would be a perfect start for Dhoni and his men.

During a net session recently, Dhoni was reluctant to take it and wore a camouflage kneecap to partially shield his left leg. The CSK skipper then stretched and pressed his leg towards the ground to assess his condition. he then walked out to the nets with a roar from the crowd.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

