IPL 2023: MS Dhoni is Fit; Hammers Sixes During Net Session Ahead of RCB vs CSK; Watch VIRAL Video
IPL 2023: Dhoni, who has a lot of experience playing at the venue, would be the key to CSK's fortunes tomorrow.
Bangalore: Amid speculation that MS Dhoni is fit enough to take the park at the M. Chinnswamy or not on Monday, the CSK skipper was seen smashing sixes during a net session on the eve of the Southern Derby. Dhoni, who looked to be struggling during CSK’s last game, looked at complete ease as he hit the ball. He also had a smile on his face after striking the ball well which should come as good news for CSK fans. Dhoni, who has a lot of experience playing at the venue, would be the key to CSK’s fortunes tomorrow.
Here is the clip posted by the Super Kings social media handle.
RCB…Bengaluru…THALA….!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/4tMPScoTSc
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2023
