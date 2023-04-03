Home

Sports

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Likely to Miss CSK v LSG Due to Injury? Chennai Official Provides Update

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Likely to Miss CSK v LSG Due to Injury? Chennai Official Provides Update

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Amid all speculations, a CSK official assured that there is nothing to worry about and that Dhoni would certainly play against Lucknow.

MS Dhoni looked in great pain and discomfort there during the IPL 2023 opener.

Chennai: Eyes would once again be on MS Dhoni on Monday as Chennai takes on Lucknow at home. While the match is expected to draw a full house, the question is – will Dhoni be fit to take the field today after he aggravated his knee problem in the last game? It would be disappointing for the fans if Dhoni does not feature tonight. Amid all speculations, a CSK official assured that there is nothing to worry about and that Dhoni would certainly play against Lucknow.

“He is absolutely fine. There is no concern. MS is managing the knee injury well and there is no reason why he should not start against Lucknow. Dhoni and the entire squad are raring to play at Chepauk,” the CSK official told InsideSport.

You may like to read

There were question marks over Dhoni’s participation in the opening game against the Titans as well after he skipped a net session on the eve of the game.

CSK vs LSG SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.