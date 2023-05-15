ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Obliges to Sunil Gavaskar’s Request of an Autograph After KKR Beat CSK at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Obliges to Sunil Gavaskar’s Request of an Autograph After KKR Beat CSK at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

Obliging to Gavaskar's request, Dhoni took it a step further and signed on the former's shirt.

Published: May 15, 2023 12:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, Sunil Gavaskar, Sunil Gavaskar news, Sunil Gavaskar age, Sunil Gavaskar records, Sunil Gavaskar runs, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, CSK vs KKR, CSK vs KKR score, CSK vs KKR cricket score, CSK vs KKR updates, CSK vs KKR live streaming, CSK vs KKR live, CSK vs KKR full scorecard, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 schedule, Cricket News
MS Dhoni Gives Sunil Gavaskar (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: MS Dhoni knows how to win hearts and that is the reason why is the most popular cricketer of the generation. After Kolkata beat Chennai on Sunday night by six wickets, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asked Dhoni for an autograph. Obliging to Gavaskar’s request, Dhoni took it a step further and signed on the former’s shirt. The bromance between Dhoni and Gavaskar was pure gold. The picture of the event is being loved by fans across the world.

Also Read:

Here is the picture that is now going viral and drawing reactions:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories