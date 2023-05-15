Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Obliges to Sunil Gavaskar’s Request of an Autograph After KKR Beat CSK at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

Obliging to Gavaskar's request, Dhoni took it a step further and signed on the former's shirt.

MS Dhoni Gives Sunil Gavaskar (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: MS Dhoni knows how to win hearts and that is the reason why is the most popular cricketer of the generation. After Kolkata beat Chennai on Sunday night by six wickets, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asked Dhoni for an autograph. Obliging to Gavaskar’s request, Dhoni took it a step further and signed on the former’s shirt. The bromance between Dhoni and Gavaskar was pure gold. The picture of the event is being loved by fans across the world.

Here is the picture that is now going viral and drawing reactions:

Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni for an autograph & MS signed on his shirt. The moment of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/UVv9pu5mz7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

