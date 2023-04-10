Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Teases Rajvardhan Hangarekar Over No-Ball During CSK Event; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: While Hangarekar was speaking about being overwhelmed to be part of the evening, Dhoni jumped in between and on a lighter note reminded him of his no-balls during the game at Wankhede.

MS Dhoni to Hangarekar (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Chennai: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world despite having retired from playing international cricket. The 41-year-old still rules the hearts and the night in Mumbai was a testament to it. Now, with things looking up in the yellow camp after the win over Mumbai Indians, the franchise held an event for the cricketers. At the event, Dhoni was at his cheekiest best. Dhoni, who is known to be an astute leader, poked fun at young Rajvardhan Hangarekar. While Hangarekar was speaking about being overwhelmed to be part of the evening, Dhoni jumped in between and on a lighter note, said: “basically he’s saying no one should talk about his No Balls”.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, a picture of Dhoni getting treated on his lower back by Piyush Chawla inside the dressing room with CSK cruising in on the win surfaced on social space. The picture is certainly a cause for concern for CSK fans. It is no secret that there have been reports of Dhoni carrying a lower back issue. Fans would hope it is nothing concerning and Dhoni can play CSK’s next match.

Chennai registered consecutive wins after losing their IPL opener against Gujarat.

“Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced after 7 overs, started turning. The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

