IPL 2023: ‘MS Dhoni To Make Final Appearance……..’ – Ex-Chennai Super Kings Teammate Makes Huge Prediction

Chennai Super Kings will play defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener on March 31.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes that IPL 2023 could be last time when Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will enter the ground for the final time as a player. The IPL 2023 schedule was announced on Friday with CSK playing defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opener on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

Hayden, who has played under Dhoni at CSK, spoke about the reception the former India skipper would receive when he will walk on to the ground in Chepauk after almost three years. The teams will play seven games away and seven at home in IPL 2023.

“It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back,” Hayden was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

“Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career.

“So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is going to be key for CSK this season,” added Hayden.

