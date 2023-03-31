Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Welcomes Ben Stokes to Chennai in Style; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: While speaking of new players, Dhoni recalled that even Ben Stokes was present. Dhoni quickly corrected himself and said, "Not new, but new for us."

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation. Despite having stopped featuring for India, Dhoni still is a popular figure in the country and is an ambassador to the game. With Dhoni getting ready to start another IPL season, the CSK captain on the eve of the first game welcomed all the new players to the CSK family. While speaking of new players, Dhoni recalled that even Ben Stokes was present. Dhoni quickly corrected himself and said, “Not new, but new for us.”

Here is the clip that is now going viral ahead of Chennai’s opening game against defending champions Gujarat.

MS Dhoni welcomes Ben Stokes to CSK 📹 – CSK Youtube channel pic.twitter.com/8URytDR9N9 — Titu (@TituTweets_) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Dhoni could miss the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad due to a niggle in his left knee, The Indian Express reported.

The report stated that Dhoni is feeling discomfort and do not want to push too much as there is a shortage of wicketkeepers in the side. However, when contacted, the franchise refused to comment.

Dhoni has been training hard ahead of the IPL at Chepauk. The 41-year-old looked in prime shape and fittest even at this age. In case Dhoni is not available on Friday, it would be interesting to see who leads the side. Ben Stokes is definitely an option to captain the side. Ravindra Jadeja had led the side last year in seven games without much success. Amid all the speculations, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has dismissed any such report of Dhoni missing the opening game. “As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don’t know about any other development,” Vishwanathan was quoted as saying to PTI.

