Home

Sports

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Wishes Ex-CSK Teammate Dwayne Bravo’s Mother on Her 65th Birthday; Video Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Wishes Ex-CSK Teammate Dwayne Bravo’s Mother on Her 65th Birthday; Video Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Dhoni signed off by wishing 'all the very best' to the Bravos.

Dhoni wishes Bravo in style, IPL 2023 (Image: ©PTI)

Chennai: It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are close friends. Time and again we have seen their bromance at the Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, Bravo is not part of the franchise this year. Yet, Dhoni had Bravo in his heart and did not forget to wish the ex-CSK player’s mother her 65th birthday. The message Dhoni gave Bravo’s mother was to have some cake from his side and put it on her son’s face. Dhoni signed off by wishing ‘all the very best’ to the Bravos.

Bravo shared the video and thanked Dhoni with a caption that read: “All my mum wanted this year for her birthday was a @chennaiipl win. She got the most perfect gift we won‼️. Congratulations to my team and teammates on a great victory. Now help me wish my champion mummy a Happy 65th Birthday . Best wishes lots of love from her champion son and the entire”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion🏆🇹🇹 (@djbravo47)

Meanwhile, CSK registered their first win of IPL 2023 by defeating LSG by 12 runs on Monday.

After the match, the former India captain talked about his side conceding as many as 18 extras during the 2nd innings.

“Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we’ll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.