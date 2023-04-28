Home

MS Dhoni’s Batting Strategy vs RR Revealed! CSK Coach Breaks Silence On Thala Not Coming Out To Bat

IPL 2023: Claiming that roles have been assigned to individuals in the team, Fleming said it is not right to disturb the template.

MS Dhoni's Baffling Batting Tactics REVEALED (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: What hurt fans that had turned up in huge numbers at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Friday was the fact that crowd-favorite MS Dhoni did not come out to bat. Dhoni has faced constant criticism for coming in to bat late. Now, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has broken silence on Dhoni’s baffling strategy. Claiming that roles have been assigned to individuals in the team, Fleming said it is not right to disturb the template.

“The set roles are very important. (Ajinkya) Rahane has been great for us at No. 3. We don’t mess with things that are going well. It was just today we came up against a team that took the pace off the ball. We couldn’t get any real momentum in the first six overs. Devon Conway, who is in outstanding form, couldn’t get underway. The rhythm of the innings was slow. When we tried to catch the game up, we made mistakes,” he said during the post-match press conference.

“I thought it was a good game. Rajasthan Royals played well. We don’t like to preconceive too many ideas about how the pitch will play. This pitch was a lot different in appearance than the last one, and it played well.”

“It started to get a bit slower towards the end. Rajasthan played a great home game and got out of the blocks very well. Jaiswal played great innings to create some momentum,” Fleming said.

With the 32-run win, the Royals dethroned the Super Kings to go top of the points table.

