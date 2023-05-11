Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Cheers For CSK Captain After Big Six During CSK vs DC Tie | Watch Viral VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings is currently on second position in points table and the franchise will look to win the tournament as there are rumors that this will be the last IPL for their captain MS Dhoni.

Chennai: MS Dhoni’s eight years old daughter Ziva cheered along with her mother Sakshi for her father from the stands in MA Chidambaram stadium on Wednesday during the clash against Delhi Capitals. It was a great match for the home team Chennai Super Kings as the franchise registered a comfortable 27 runs victory against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

It was a great night for CSK fans as they witnessed their beloved Thala’s vintage finishing knock in the first innings. Dhoni smashed two sixes and a four to finish off the innings for his franchise.

Apart from fans MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were also there to witness his game and both were seen extremely happy after Dhoni smashed the maximums, the video got surfaced on social space and here is the video:

Cutie Ziva after her father hitting six 🤌🥰 #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/IJsjHEGT0B — Maestro (@Avinuuu) May 10, 2023

There is another post match video going viral on social space where you can see daughter Ziva hugging MS Dhoni, here is the video:

Cutest video of the day – Ziva hugging Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/Kl3Kiq76Dt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2023

Don’t make me run a lot: MS Dhoni has told his teammates

It turned a lot in the second half. We know that our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it’ll slow down. We didn’t know what’s a good score. That’s why I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not look for wickets every delivery. That’s when you start not bowling well. I felt 166-170 was a good score. But as a batting unit, we can do better. The good thing is Moeen and Jaddu got a chance to bat. As we get closer to the last phase of the tournament, it’s important that everybody has a few deliveries under their belt. We need to be happy with our batting. I would have loved Mitch (Santner), he’s a bowler that has done very well on flat wickets with the new ball. He hits the seam and bowls at a good pace. He (Gaikwad) is batting really well, he’s somebody once he starts scoring, he’s very effortless. He’s somebody who’s happy to rotate. He has the game awareness. He is ready to adapt. You rarely get people like that. People who read the game, those are the kind of players you need in your team. This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.

