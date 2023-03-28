Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Goes Big During Chennai’s Practice Session; Chepauk Erupts | Watch Viral Video

Dhoni-led franchise will play their first match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni never fail to impress fans with his gestures and playing skills the 41 year old batter is still one of the fittest players on the ground. This year’s IPL will be special for MS Dhoni’s fans as the chennai captain will likely to play his last tournament this year.

Dhoni left his captaincy during IPL 2022 but was again reinstated as the leader of the franchise after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the post during the league stage of the cash-rich tournament last year.

During Chennai practice session at Chepauk Stadium the former India skipper goes down the ground and smashed Six.

IPL 2022 was bad for Dhoni-led Chennai as the franchise finished ninth in the 10-team tournament. CSK won four matches and lost 10 in the league stage last year. Chennai won their last title in 2021.

Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations ahead of the IPL 2023. He has been there from day 1 of CSK training session at the Chepauk.

In case, Dhoni announces retirement at the end of the season, the CSK management don’t have to scratch their heads much with England Ben Stokes likely to be the immediate replacement.

Chennai will look to bounce back this season and the team will look to finish the tournament on high notes. Dhoni-led franchise will play their first match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.