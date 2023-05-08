Home

MS Dhoni’s New Traditional Look Ahead of CSK vs DC Goes VIRAL | SEE PIC

In a clip shared by the Chennai franchise, Dhoni is at a gaming parlour where he is trying his hand at shooting.

MS Dhoni's new look (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular cricketers in the world despite having retired from international cricket. He has fans flocking everywhere he goes and he also commands respect for his simplicity. Ahead of the game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted wearing a traditional outfit. He was wearing kurta-pajama which was black in colour. In a clip shared by the Chennai franchise, Dhoni is at a gaming parlour where he is trying his hand at shooting.

Here is the picture which is now going viral:

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Agar kal ko wo jeans and shirt pehnega toh

MS Dhoni in Jeans and Shirt……😂 — Carrot17 (@AdityaRaj050) May 8, 2023

That’s sanjay leela bansali — Aashish🧟 (@isthissheesh) May 8, 2023

Dhoni’s CSK recently beat MI by six wickets on Saturday.

Talking about CSK’s win over MI in the IPL Clasico, Dhoni was all praise for his teammate Pathirana. The CSK skipper also urged Pathirana to avoid getting close to red-ball cricket. “I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket,” Dhoni said. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK have secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table after their impressive win over Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has won four IPL titles as captain and is only behind MI skipper Rohit Sharma (5 titles) in that regard. He is one of the most successful Indian captains ever having won all three ICC titles. Can Dhoni lead CSK to their fifth IPL?

