IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians’ Jofra Archer Likely To Make His Return In Clash Against Punjab Kings

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer opened up for the team environment as the speedster is vying to return within the next week after missing their last four matches. As per Reports, there is a possibility that he could play in Saturday’s clash against Punjab Kings.

Archer made his Mumbai debut during the opener clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru he was in decent form. Although it was a forgettable performance by Mumbai Indians as they lost that match.

During the exclusive interview with ESPN Cricinfo the MI pacer revealed how Mumbai Indians welcomed him.

“I’ve been really well looked after here. You feel at home, Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. It’s a great franchise and hopefully, I get the opportunity to win a few games for them. We’ve won more games than we’ve lost which is miles better than what we did last year, so everything is going well and the mood in the camp is good” said Archer.

“Obviously the last two weeks aren’t exactly what you would hope for after being so fully active, But it’s what you expect when you’ve been off for a long time: the body’s not going to be 100 percent straight away. There are going to be moments where it feels a lot more serious than it actually is”

“I don’t know which game will be the next game, but I’m just trying to put myself in the best position possible. To be honest, I still want to bowl fast and stuff – but when you feel good, you bowl good. I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute.”

“I probably didn’t have the debut that I wanted,but I do have the opportunity to debut at home. Hopefully, I can make it a proper one this time.When we played Chennai at home, I couldn’t believe the atmosphere – both teams have an unbelievable following. It is always great seeing the sea of blue.”

Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 22 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

