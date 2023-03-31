Home

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Name Sandeep Warrier As Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement

Sandeep Warrier as played just a single T20I for India. He was a part of KK franchise earlier.

Sandeep Warrier has played for KKR previously in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have named Sandeep Warrier as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the organisers announced on Friday.

“Sandeep Warrier, right arm fast bowler will join the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah,” Mumbai Indians said in a press statement.

The 31-year-old has played a single T20I for India, and is an experienced player in the domestic circuit having played over 200 games with 69 of them in T20 format. He has taken 362 wickets in his career so far across formats.

Warrier will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their IPL 2023 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warrier was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the last IPL.

