IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Suffer Huge Blow After Jhye Richardson Ruled Out Due To Surgery

Australian Jhye Richardson is the second Mumbai Indians pacer after Jasprit Bumrah to be ruled out of IPL 2023.

Jhye Richardson has also been ruled out of the ODIs against India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians suffered another huge blow ahead of the IPL 2023 as Jhye Richardon has been ruled out of the tournament due to a surgery on his hamstring.

Injuries are a big part of cricket, thats a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before.

One step back, two steps forward.

Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/7FdFeV8adj — Jhye Richardson (@jhyericho) March 11, 2023

The right-arm pacer will also miss the three-match ODI series against India that is set to begin later this month. Taking to Twitter, Richardson wrote, “Injuries are a big part of cricket, thats a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely.

“But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this,” he added alongside a picture of him from his hospital bed.

Richardson’s injury first surfaced towards the fag end of the Big Bash League. He did try to return to action last week in club cricket but when the injury resurfaced, the 26-year-old opted to go uder the knife to get rid of the long-standing problem.

Before being signed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 auction, Richardson had represented Punjab Kings.

