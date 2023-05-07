Home

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul Haq Faces Backlash After Quinton De Kock Replaces Him In LSG Playing XI vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-Ul Haq trolled after the franchise replaced him for the clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Naveen-ul Haq Faces Backlash After Quinton De Kock Replaces Him In LSG Playing XI vs GT. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants’ Naveen-Ul Haq trolled after the franchise replaced him for the clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The 23-old year pacer was recently involved in the verbal spat against RCB’s Virat Kohli at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

In the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya is leading the side against Gujarat.

Here is how Twitterati trolled LSG pacer:

Naveen ul haq dropped from LSG team.😜pic.twitter.com/MHsYAPDimi — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshViraat18K) May 7, 2023

You did this Naveen Ul Haq and now face KARMA. Your downfall started here , international career is finished too Rashid Miyan will do the half job done.😹 pic.twitter.com/HGzVCk8RAj — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) May 7, 2023

Quinton De Kock has replaced Naveen Ul Haq. Meanwhile virat kohli with his boys:pic.twitter.com/5m9jhfSTy8 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 7, 2023

Quinton De Kock has replaced Naveen Ul Haq.

Naveen ul haq in the dressing room :#GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/RnUrm9khHY — Gautam (@kuchle_chole) May 7, 2023

Quinton De Kock has replaced Naveen Ul Haq Naveen-Ul Haq IPL Career after that Fight with Kohli: pic.twitter.com/aUSUJNzjNB — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 7, 2023

Earlier, LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock has come in for Naveen-Ul-Haq in LSG playing XI while Alzarri Joseph replaced Joshua Little in the GT line-up.

“We will bowl first. It’s a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. De Kock is in, Naveen misses out,” LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said at the toss.

On playing against his brother, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said: “It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today.”

