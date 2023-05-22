IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Should Focus On Bowling Than Trolling

Home

Naveen will face more music in the matches to come, and on top of that, he will have to bowl to the huge batting machine of Mumbai Indians in a knockout game.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023, apart from all the drama in the matches, will also be remembered for re-kindling the unending battle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, with the Naveen-ul-Haq angle adding more spice to the entire mix. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-Lucknow Super Giants (LAG) matches have been among the most looked-forward to, but not always for cricketing issues. The eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation between Kohli and Gambhir and the latter’s little run-in with Naveen refuse to die down and Afghan bowler ensured that is does not in future either, with his cryptic post on social media post RCB’s exit from the tournament.

So as things stand, RCB are out while LSG have qualified. Last laugh for the Lucknow boys, though Naveen needs to understand that this is a small world and memories are long.

People are always on the fringes to make the most of any situation and the Afghan being hooted and trolled at all stadia post that incident wasn’t just for the fans’ love for Kohli – it was more to rile Naveen, and some enjoyment out of his reaction.

The youngster obliged, both on and off the field.

Nothing wrong with a little face-off on the field, but to carry it on and on, by seniors like Gambhir or Kohli or newbies like Naveen are equally unsavoury and ridiculous.

Further, in all this noise about Kohli, Naveen almost forgot Rinku Singh and the results were evident in the must-win match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). That LSG eventually won by one run was not because Naveen was in supreme form.

None for 46 off four overs, with one going for more than 20 runs was not an ideal way to ensure his side’s win.

Naveen will face more music in the matches to come, and on top of that, he will have to bowl to the huge batting machine of Mumbai Indians in a knockout game.

So, he had better get his act together instead of engaging in silly tiffs, since that distraction could well spell disaster, not just for him but also his team.

