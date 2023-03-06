Home

Sports

IPL 2023 NEW Rule: Players Can Review For Wides, No-Balls Using DRS – Report

IPL 2023 NEW Rule: Players Can Review For Wides, No-Balls Using DRS – Report

IPL 2023: Not only will this ensure the decisions are more accurate, but it will also be interesting to see the roles of the umpires - as it surely diminishes their part.

WPL and IPL: Players can review wides and no-balls using DRS

Mumbai: Technology is taking the game of cricket to new levels each day. In what could be called a welcome change for the game, like in the ongoing Women’s Premier League, using reviews for wides and no-balls will now be permitted in the upcoming season of the IPL as well. Not only will this ensure the decisions are more accurate, but it will also be interesting to see the roles of the umpires – as it surely diminishes their part.

“A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of ‘Timed Out’ (Player Review),” the WPL playing conditions said. “A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no-ball.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.