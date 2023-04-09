Home

IPL 2023: Not Rohit Sharma; Shubman Gill Picks Sachin Tendulkar as His Dream Opening Partner

IPL 2023: Gill named Sachin Tendulkar as his dream opening partner during a session on Jio Cinemas.

Young gun Shubman Gill makes big revelation. (Image: Gujarat Titans Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Young Shubman Gill has become India’s next big batting star over the past season thanks to his consistent performances at the top of the order. Thanks to his consistency, he now stands a good chance o making it to India’s playing XI for the ODI World Cup in India later this year. Amid all this, he is now featuring in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans as an opener. The Titans opener recently revealed that his dream opening partner would not be Rohit – as one would have expected. Gill named Sachin Tendulkar as his dream opening partner during a session on Jio Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Defending champions Gujarat Titans would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins, while Kolkata Knight Riders, fresh from their decimation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, would be keen to show the win was not a flash in the pan when the two sides clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.

