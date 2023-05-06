Home

Sports

Not Shubman Gill or MS Dhoni; Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Picks Virat Kohli as Her Favourite Cricketer

Not Shubman Gill or MS Dhoni; Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Picks Virat Kohli as Her Favourite Cricketer

DC vs RCB: Claiming that Kohli has a lot of swag, Sara admits the ex-RCB captain is his favourite cricketer.

Sara names her favourite cricketer (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. There are reasons why he has a lot of following. Kohli is undoubtedly among the best cricketers of the generation. Ahead of the IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan confessed her love for Kohli. Claiming that Kohli has a lot of swag, Sara admits the ex-RCB captain is his favourite cricketer.

Here is the video posted by Star Sports where you can see Sara make the revelation:

You may like to read

In the same clip, actor Arjun Kapoor also hails Kohli for doing a good job on the field.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.