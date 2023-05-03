Home

Mumbai: While you may have thought Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans would be Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan’s favourite team but that is not the case. Sara has admitted that Mumbai Indians happens to be her favourite team. It is no surprise that Sara has picked Mumbai as she works in the city and stays there. The Bollywood actor revealed this ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match on Wednesday at the Ekana stadium.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition.

The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma’s side.

The win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30, though, would have instilled a fair bit of confidence in the MI team after it chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare to earn two valuable points.

The win was crafted by Singapore-born Australian cricketer Tim David, who smashed three sixes on the trot in the final over during his 14-ball unbeaten 45 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

While there were vital contributions from India’s T20 specialist batter Suryakumar Yadav (55), tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (44), Ishan Kishan (28) and Tilak Varma (29 not out), none could match the ferocity of David’s strokes.

The 27-year-old middle-order batter smashed five sixes and two boundaries at a strike rate in excess of 300 as Mumbai Indians won on home turf.

A similar commitment would be required against Punjab Kings, who are known to play aggressive cricket, though their biggest drawback is an unreliable top order.

