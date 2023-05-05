Home

IPL 2023: ‘One Day I’ll Become a Very Big Person and Marry A Heroine’, Virat Kohli’s Childhood Friend’s Mother Shares Anecdote

Like all of his cricketing accomplishments, the 34-year old former Indian captain fell in love with a successful Bollywood actress and fulfilled his desire of marrying a leading heroine.

IPL 2023: 'One Day I'll Become a Very Big Person and Marry A Heroine', Virat Kohli's Childhood Friend's Mother Shares Anecdote. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: We all know how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met each other at an ad shoot, fell in love and have made themselves, arguably the most popular power couple of India. Virushka as they are fondly called by their fans, not only sets couple goals to all the love birds across the country but also a brilliant ambassador of fashion as well as fitness.

But little did we know that Virat Kohli, way back in his teenage days decided that he will only marry an actress, when he came across a movie poster.

”Once Near Madan Lal Academy, there was a very big poster of a movie or an ad. He saw that and said, one day I’ll become a very big person and I’ll marry a heroine. Now you see, as per destiny that’s happened and like they say, sometimes matters of the heart also come true. Now when I think of it, it feels great”, Neha Sondhi, mother of Kohli’s childhood friend Shalaj revealed it on RCB show, Bold Diaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

The rest we all know is history. Like all of his cricketing accomplishments, the 34-year old former Indian captain fell in love with a successful Bollywood actress and fulfilled his desire of marrying a leading heroine.

In the ongoing 2023 IPL season, Virat is currently the 4th highest run-getter of the tournament with 364 runs in 9 matches with an average of 45.50. He also captained three matches in Faf du Plessis’s absence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore currently occupy the 5th position in the standings and are very much in contention for the Play-Offs.

