IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Where And Where To Watch Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on March 31 in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Get here the live streaming details.

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be on March 31 in Ahmedabad. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will kickstart on March 31 in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat taking on four-time champions Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

The IPL is returning back to its original format — home and away — after a hiatus of three years and in total 74 matches will be played. The IPL 2023 final will be played on May 28.

With just three days away from the mega extravaganza to start, the whole country is eagerly waiting for the glittering opening ceremony that is going to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When and where the IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad just before the opening encounter between Gujarat and Chennai. It will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which Bollywood stars will be performing at IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is learnt that Tamannah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana, Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif are likely to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

How can one buy IPL 2023 opening ceremony tickets?

Fans can buy IPL 2023 opening ceremony tickets online through BookMyShow and Paytm Insider apps.

Where to watch IPL 2023 opening ceremony live?

Start Sports has the broadcast right of the Indian Premier League. Star Sports channels will live telecast all the IPL 2023 matches as well as the opening ceremony.

Where to get IPL 2023 opening live streaming?

Live streaming of IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be available on Disney+Hotstar on all apple and android devices. The JioCinema app will also live streaming the IPL 2023 opening ceremony for free.

