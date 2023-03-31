LIVE | IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates: Starry-Affair to Get The Madness Started!

Home

LIVE | IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates:

In a few hours from now, the madness will start which will last for about two months, yes it is Indian Premier League time! Defending champions Gujarat Titans host four-time champion Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. But before the opener gets underway, it will be a glitzy ceremony that will take place. Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia, and Katrina Kaif are among the celebrities who will perform. It is going to be attended by members of the BCCI and former cricketers as well.

