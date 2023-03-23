Home

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia Likely to Perform – Report

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandana and Tamanna Bhatia are likely to perform on the opening night which surely is good news for fans.

Mumbai: In a little more than a week, India will celebrate cricket with the 16th Indian Premier League. The cash-rich league will have an opening ceremony for the first time after the pandemic and the Indian board wants to take the glamour quotient to the next level. A report suggests that actresses Rashmika Mandana and Tamanna Bhatia are likely to perform on the opening night which surely is good news for fans. The opening ceremony will take place in Ahmedabad on March 31 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium. The event will begin at approximately 19.30 IST on March 31, prior to the opening match of this season between GT and CSK.

“Yes, there will be an opening ceremony on the 31st. It will be a short one but as the home and away format returns, we felt it was necessary to welcome back the home crowd with a ceremony,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

BCCI had an opening ceremony for the Women’s Premier League as well. But it received a mixed response in absence of superstars. However, for the IPL Opening ceremony, BCCI wants several Bollywood A-listers.

Where can you watch it?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports.

The broadcaster won the rights to the 2023 IPL season and will telecast all matches live. Coverage will be available in several languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

Viacom18 won the digital rights to the IPL 2023 and will make online streaming coverage available for free via JioCinema.

