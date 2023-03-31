Home

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia Bat For MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika and Tamannah hoped that Dhoni and Kohli score run and their respective teams win.

Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna Are Rooting For Kohli, Dhoni

Ahmedabad: The excitement starts hours from now. The 16th edition of the IPL starts with a grand opening ceremony. At the opening ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannah Bhatia would be performing and are expected to set the stage on fire. After their rehearsals on Thursday, the two actresses revealed the names of their favourite cricketers. And it was not a surprise that both claimed MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are the players they are rooting for. Rashmika and Tamannah hoped that Dhoni and Kohli score run and their respective teams win.

Here is the clip where they reveal the names:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Apart from Rashmika and Tamannah; Arijit Singh would also be performing during the opening night.

Meanwhile, the weather in Ahmedabad may play spoilsport on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening match between defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings after both the teams were forced to move indoors on Thursday due to sudden rains.

On Thursday, rain gods opened suddenly while both teams were training at the Narendra Modi stadium. Kane Williamson, who will don Gujarat Titans colours this season, was seen running inside with four bats on his back. Other players too rushed inside immediately.

It is to be noted that the IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be taking place just before the game. The toss is going to be crucial for both teams. The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 6 PM IST.

