New Delhi: After a long hiatus, New Zealand will finally tour Pakistan for a full fledged tour which consists of two tests, eight one day internationals and five T20I’s. However, there is a huge question mark on whether a full strength New Zealand side with the likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult will visit the country or not. The reason for that is that the one day leg will clash with IPL 2023 which is usually scheduled in April.Also Read - Highlights | New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 2nd T20 Match, Score: Babar Azam, Haris Rauf Shine in 6-Wicket Victory Over NZ

When the tour got announced, New Zealand Cricket Board CEO David White was quoted as saying,”As of our understanding, our full-strength side will go to Pakistan. I haven’t talked to players and their association further in this regard. But, players will be allowed to play in the IPL. They will be free to make a choice between the IPL and the Pakistan tour.” Also Read - New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I Match: When And Where to Watch Online in India

There were some interesting reactions on twitter in regard to this news. Check them out here: Also Read - PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Hagley Oval,11 AM IST October 08, Saturday

New Zealand Cricket CEO confirmed that players will be given the freedom to choose IPL or Pakistan tour in 2023. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2022

Babar will once again statpad against C grade bowlers and those runs will be counted as “SENA” lmfao. Boult, Southee, Ferguson, Santner, Sodhi all will play IPL — Ash (@__your__dad___) October 12, 2022

All will choose IPL. Very Easy to bash Indian farmers in IPL and earn huge money compared to facing that Pakistan bowling attack 😂 — Professor samuel oak (@prof_oak123) October 12, 2022

After playing two tests in January, New Zealand will return to Pakistan in April and will play four Twenty20s at Karachi from April 13-19. Lahore will host the fifth T20 and two ODIs from April 23-28 and the remaining three ODIs will be played at Rawalpindi from May 1-7.