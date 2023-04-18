Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Parthiv Patel Lavishes Praise On Devon Conway, Says He Puts CSK In Winning Position

IPL 2023: Parthiv Patel Lavishes Praise On Devon Conway, Says He Puts CSK In Winning Position

While chasing the target, Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli was unable to fire runs from his bat but Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put a stand of 126 runs in just 61 balls.

Parthiv Patel Lavishes Praise On Devon Conway

Bengaluru: Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru in a high-scoring match. Chennai set a big target of 227 runs for RCB, led by a superb 83-run knock by Devon Conway (45b, 6×4, 6×6) and 52 runs from Shivan Dube (27b, 2×4, 5×6).

While chasing the target, Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli was unable to fire runs from his bat but Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put a stand of 126 runs in just 61 balls. Both batters were dismissed in back-to-back overs and the Challengers fell short by just eight runs on Monday night.

You may like to read

After RCB’s loss Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel who is currently the part of IPL expert panel lavished praise on CSK’s Devon Conway for his 81 runs knock.

“His (Conway) batting usually goes this way, he takes some time to settle in at the start but after that, if he plays, he plays for a long time. You need a batter that can score 83 runs on 45 balls and someone who plays on one end for 14-15 overs and maintain the strike rate.

We spoke about his lack of contribution on this front prior to the game but whenever he has contributed, he has put CSK in a winning position, which is why they persist with him,” said former India cricketer JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel.

Bangalore looked like they would steal this win and chase down the massive target primarily due to the incredible partnership between Du Plessis and Maxwell.

“This contribution set RCB up to go the whole way. The run rate required was never an issue, the huge power of a partnership where he and Maxwell got together 126 off just 61. Really set them up. What I really like about it is that they didn’t allow losing two wickets to hamper the shot selection. They just thought of putting as much pressure as possible on CSK,” said Eoin Morgan.

Even though Maxwell and Du Plessis gave the home fans at Chinnaswamy something to cheer for, former India pacer Zaheer Khan pointed out a larger flaw in the RCB batting strategy beyond their big three of Kohli, Faf, and Maxwell.

“The way Faf and Max batted, especially with Virat Kohli getting dismissed early, we understand the pressure they were under. In the middle-order or to finish, if Dinesh Karthik cannot perform like the way he used to play previously, then these issues will persist all season long as the rest of them are inexperienced,” Zaheer said.

MS Dhoni kept his team’s nerves in check even when it looked like the game had swung in RCB’s favor. Former England spinner Graeme Swann was happy to see Dhoni emerge as the victorious captain,

“For CSK to hold their nerve, I didn’t think they were going to do it with only 4 or 5 overs left, RCB had it in the bag. But they held their nerves and they won the game. Hats off to Dhoni, he came up on top of the two kings tonight,” said Swann.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.