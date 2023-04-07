Home

New Delhi: Punjab Kings’ star all-rounder Liam Livingstone is expected to join the IPL side on 10th April as the English international believes to get travel clearance from ECB by the end of weekend.

“I am getting there, finally,” Livingstone said on LancsTV’s coverage of Lancashire’s opening County Championship fixture against Surrey, also quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Livingstone didn’t play any competitive match since four months due to an injury and in recent weeks he had to nurse an ankle injury as well.

“It has been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week, or the start of next week, I’ll fly out to India and get going again”, he told

“Feeling much better. I had some injections midway last week. It’s settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That’s probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now”, he added.

“Hopefully over the next couple of days, I will get the clearance to head out there. I am really looking forward to getting back out, getting back playing, and hopefully over the next 48 hours or so I will finally get that,” said the all-rounder about his clearance.

“I got over my ankle to play in the World Cup, then my knee has been a bit of a niggly one. I finally sorted that out and my ankle flared up again. Hopefully, they are both under control now and it will be nice to get back playing finally. It’s been a difficult couple of months, but finally, now I am like a little kid wanting to get back playing cricket again,” he Livingstone.

PBKS have started their season on a good note, having won their first two games of the ongoing 16th edition of the IPL.

