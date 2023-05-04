Home

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Troll Rohit Sharma on Twitter For Scoring Duck, Mumbai Indians Give Fitting Reply In Style- VIRAL Tweets

Mumbai Indians came up with a fitting reply, where there is no comeback.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Troll Rohit Sharma on Twitter For Scoring Duck, Mumbai Indians Gives Fitting Reply In Style- VIRAL Tweets. (Image: Twitter-IPL)

Mohali: Mumbai Indians have got their revenge against Punjab Kings on Wednesday as the Paltans chased down a massive 214 runs to get their campaign up and running in the Indian Premier League.

Just like their previous encounter from 23rd April, Punjab Kings made an attempt to troll the 5-time champions once again in the reverse fixture and they started out as a build-up to this very match. During the run-chase, when captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, PBKS took to Twitter to troll the India skipper.

In reply to the tweet, Mumbai Indians came up with a fitting reply, where there is no comeback.

Rohit Sharma x 6️⃣

KXIP x 0️⃣

PBKS x 0️⃣#Respect — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023

The PBKS admin did try to make a comeback, but fans think it is quite irrelevant to the one MI tweeted.

Rent in Mumbai:

But looks like we live here rent-free! — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 3, 2023

In the earlier match, where Punjab defeated Mumbai by 13 runs, the PBKS admin tagged Mumbai police after the game with the picture of the stumps, which Arshdeep Singh broke during the match. The Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise said that they would like to report a crime. Mumbai Police came up with a perfect reply that crime report is taken for breaking the law and not for breaking the stumps. An MI fan page shut them down with an epic reply that an IPL trophy is mandatory to report a crime.

So Mumbai after finally having their revenge, came up with one of the coldest tweets you will ever see.

To all Police departments, Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always #OneFamily #PBKSvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023

With this win, Mumbai climb up to 6th position and have got themselves back in the competition.

