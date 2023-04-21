Home

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj Dedicates POTM Award To Former Hyderabad Cricketer Abdul Azeem

Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore star pacer Mohammed Siraj, who won the Player of the Match award for the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore has dedicated his award to former Hyderabad Ranji opener Abdul Azeem on Thursday.

The 29-year-old breathed fire in power-play and death overs to pick a career-best 4/21 in the league and take Bangalore to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings. The spell also propelled Siraj to be the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 12 wickets in six games at an average of 13.41 and an economy rate of 6.71.

After winning the match Siraj took his twitter and dedicated his POTM award to the former Ranji cricketer Abdul Azeem, who died on Tuesday, April 18. Here is siraj’s tweet:

Dear Azeem Sir, m going to alwz appreciate what you have done for me & many others like me. You were so generous, kind & helpful, cant thank god enough to make me meet you. Wish I had gotten one last chance to meet u but nevertheless I’d like to dedicate today’s POTM award to you pic.twitter.com/XIp08EnybF — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) April 20, 2023

Azeem was the former Hyderabad cricketer and one of the finest openers in the domestic circuit. The batter was on dialysis from some time. During his career he played 73 first-class games between 1980 to 1995, the opener slammed 12 centuries and 18 fifties in his career.

Mohammed Siraj also revealed how the covid lockdown was important for the pacer to focus on his gym and bowling.

“The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focused on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well,” Siraj said in post match conference.

“Even in the ODIs, my rhythm was good, my confidence was high and I have brought that into this season of the IPL. The first ball (to Atharva Taide) was a little short. Then, I tried to bowl a little fuller because I was getting shape. If I pick wickets in the powerplay, the opposition is put under pressure,” added Siraj.

“I am a good fielder; I just make a few mistakes once in a while. I always try to keep improving on every aspect so that I can remain a part of the team,” the paced said.

With six points from as many games, Bangalore’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday.

