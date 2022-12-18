IPL 2023 Player Auction: Ben Stokes Heads Conjecture, May Also Lead Bidding

Eleven overseas players have put a tag of Rs. 2 crore as base price. This list includes Stokes and others like Sam Curran, Jordan, New Zealand star Kane Williamson.

IPL 2023 Player Auction: Ben Stokes Heads Conjecture, May Also Lead Bidding

New Delhi: You know that the cricket calendar has completed a circle when the talk shifts to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the conversation in the Indian cricket fraternity is about which franchise would pick up which player in the forthcoming auction. The IPL 2023 Player Auction, a two-day affair to be held at Kochi from December 23, will once more pique the interest of those involved and will throw up a lot of more bids, within the limit of the purses available of course, for some key players who may add muscle to the already formidable sides. Of these players, England Test captain Ben Stokes is one player who has a lot going for him, which may well reflect in the Player Auction as well.

The auction will see a total of 405 players going under the hammer for the 87 slots available, with 30 of these reserved for foreign players. The 10 franchises have a total purse of Rs. 206.5 crore left for the auction and while each has different requirements in terms of numbers and also specialities, the overall picture is that of a moderate-level bidding competition, specifically for some key players.

The list of players shows a lot of English names towards the top, apart from Stokes. Names like Joe Root, Sam Curran, Reese Topley and Adil Rashid are in the mix, as are Chris Jordan and Harry Brook.

However, as has always been the case with the England players, their availability for the entire season always has a question mark, since their Ashes engagement takes priority and always, they tend to miss out on quite a chunk of the IPL.

That said, the quality they bring, especially utility players like Stokes Curran or Jordan, is priceless and Stokes specially is in the richest vein of luck, if not always form, off late.

His Test captaincy has already been called one of the most aggressive in the business and his limited-overs credentials are never to be underestimated, as was evident from the T20 World Cup.

The list of 405 candidates includes 273 Indian names and 132 overseas players. Initially, the list was limited to 369 players from among the 991 who had sent interests and then 36 more players were included after the teams’ request.

Eleven overseas players have put a tag of Rs. 2 crore as base price. This list includes Stokes and others like Sam Curran, Jordan, New Zealand star Kane Williamson.

Williamson, who recently relinquished his Test captaincy, and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

The Rs. 1.5 crore base price has Indian players like Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey. They will likely find slots, but it is not really clear if they will command any great price.

One thing is for sure. The bidding will show who can now be optimistic about his IPL future, and which players will now have to look at other sources. It is not a kind world, franchise cricket, and many will fall short. But that is the nature of the game – success begets success, while age is not always a factor. This is the direction the IPL 2023 Player Auction will also take.