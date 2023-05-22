Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After Bangalore vs Gujarat, Match 70: GT, CSK, LSG, MI Qualify For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis Lead In Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami With Purple Cap

Shubman Gill slammed a sparkling century as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end the home team's campaign in the Indian Premier League.

Bengaluru: Shubman Gill slammed a sparkling century as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end the home team’s campaign in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The result paved the way for Mumbai Indians’ entry into the playoffs as the fourth team.

Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as RCB made 197 for five in a must-win final league stage game for the hosts.

However, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, the in-form remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli’s second straight hundred. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT.

Gujarat Titans: 198/4 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 104 not out, Vijay Shankar 53)

IPL Points Table After RCB vs GT- Match 70

For one last time this season 🙌 Here’s how the Points Table stands after 7️⃣0️⃣ matches of #TATAIPL 2023 Did your favourite team qualify for the playoffs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/972M99Mxts — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper finished on a total of 730 runs in 14 matches with an average of 56.15. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill is in 2nd position with 680 runs in 14 matches with an average of 56.67. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli occupies 3rd position with 639 runs in 14 matches with an average of 53.25.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 7.70 (23 in 14 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 2nd place with also 23 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 7.82. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is in third position with 21 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.17.

