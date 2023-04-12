Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs MI, Match 16: Lucknow Super Giants Maintain Top Spot; Shikhar Dhawan With Orange Cap, Mark Wood Lead In Purple Cap

Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Match 16.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

With the pitch on the drier side compared to the first game here and finger spinners getting plenty of assistance from it, Mumbai Indians had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

IPL Points Table After DC vs MI- Match 16

IPL 2023 Points Table – Mumbai Indians finally with a point. Delhi Capitals remains the only team to not register a victory. pic.twitter.com/yUlSXVrQo9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Shikhar Dhawan remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Punjab Kings southpaw has so far scored a total of 225 runs in 3 matches with an average of 225. Delhi Capital’s David Warner is in 2nd position with 207 runs in 4 matches. Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies third position with 189 runs in 3 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (9 in 3 matches). Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is in second position with 8 wickets in 3 matches. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 3rd place with also 8 wickets in 3 matches.

