IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs PBKS, Match 59: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Rashid Khan Lead In Purple Cap

Prabhsimran Singh's magnificent maiden IPL hundred was well complemented by Harpreet Brar's four wicket haul as Punjab Kings on Saturday kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive 31-run win over Delhi Capitals, who were knocked out of contention in the process.

New Delhi: Prabhsimran Singh’s magnificent maiden IPL hundred was well complemented by Harpreet Brar’s four wicket haul as Punjab Kings on Saturday kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive 31-run win over Delhi Capitals, who were knocked out of contention in the process.

If Prabhsimran showed tremendous resolve during his 65-ball 103 to single-handedly power PBKS to 167 for 7, Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) then spun a web to strangle Delhi’s chase as the home side managed just 135 for 8, despite a sizzling 27-ball 54 by skipper David Warner.

The win took Punjab to 12 points from 12 games, just outside the top four but they will need to win the next two matches as well to keep hopes of a playoff, while it was the end of the road for Delhi.

IPL Points Table After DC vs PBKS- Match 59

IPL 2023 Points Table – an important Sunday ahead. RCB and RR will try to stay alive – CSK will look to seal the Playoffs spot. pic.twitter.com/NVNC4ftY02 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 576 runs in 11 matches with an average of 57.76. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd position with 575 runs in 12 matches with an average of 52.27. Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav occupies 3rd position with 479 runs in 12 matches with an average of 43.55.

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 8.04 (23 in 12 matches). Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal occupies 2nd place with 21 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 7.91. Mumbai Indians’ Piyush Chawla is in third position with 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 7.59.

