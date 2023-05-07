Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs RCB, Match 50: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Tushar Deshpande Lead In Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs RCB, Match 50: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Tushar Deshpande Lead In Purple Cap

Phil Salt came up with an outrageous display of ball striking as Delhi Capitals kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League with a thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs RCB, Match 50: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Tushar Deshpande Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Phil Salt came up with an outrageous display of ball striking as Delhi Capitals kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League with a thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday. Virat Kohli (55 off 56) completed his ‘homecoming’ with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror (54 not out off 29) came up with a career-best knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four.

Needing to win every game from here on to have a shot at a play-off berth, Delhi’s overseas batters played fearlessly to gun down the total in 16.4 overs.

You may like to read

Besides Salt’s sensational 87 off 45 balls, David Warner (22 off 14), Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (29 not out off 21) produced timely cameos. It was Delhi’s second consecutive win and they need to win their remaining four games while RCB suffered their fifth loss in 10 matches.

IPL Points Table After DC vs RCB- Match 50

IPL 2023 Points Table – SRH slips to No.10 now. pic.twitter.com/EctRELsJfw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

Gujarat Titans maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 511 runs in 10 matches with an average of 56.78. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway occupies 2nd position with 458 runs in 11 matches with an average of 57.25. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 3rd position with 442 runs in 10 matches with an average of 44.20.

Chennai Super Kings’ Tushar Deshpande is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 11 matches).Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is in second position with 18 wickets in 10 matches. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 3rd place with also 18 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 8.05.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.