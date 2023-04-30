Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs SRH, Match 40: Gujarat Titans Dethrone Rajasthan Royals From Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap

Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs SRH, Match 40: Gujarat Titans Dethrone Rajasthan Royals For Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter-IPL)

New Delhi: Mitchell Marsh’s all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh’s four-fer (4-27).

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

In reply, the likes of Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

IPL Points Table After DC vs SRH- Match 40

IPL 2023 Points Table – Mumbai Indians slip to No.9 now, GT tops the Table. pic.twitter.com/WIWalZWB0g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2023

Gujarat Titans dethrone Rajasthan Royals from the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 422 runs in 8 matches with an average of 60.29. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is in 2nd position with 333 runs in 8 matches with an average of 47.57. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill occupies third position with 333 runs in 8 matches with an average of 41.63.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (14 in 8 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is in second position with also 14 wickets but in 8 matches. Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh occupies 3rd place with 14 wickets in 8 matches with an economy of 8.89.

