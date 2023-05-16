Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table After GT vs SRH, Match 62: Gujarat Titans Qualify For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After GT vs SRH, Match 62: Gujarat Titans Qualify For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century as Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Points Table After GT vs SRH, Match 62: Gujarat Titans Qualify For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century as Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Gill slammed 101 off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls), to power GT to 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).

You may like to read

With the bat, SRH were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 154 for nine.

Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 44) played a lone hand for SRH, while Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece to shine with the ball for GT.

IPL Points Table After GT vs SRH- Match 62

The points table of IPL 2023 – Gujarat Titans becomes first team to have qualified for playoffs and they will play qualifier 1. pic.twitter.com/eijOldGjjN — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 15, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 631 runs in 12 matches with an average of 57.36. Rajasthan Royals’ Shubman Gill is in 2nd position with 576 runs in 13 matches with an average of 48. Rajasthan Royals’ DYashasvi Jaiswal occupies 3rd position with 575 runs in 13 matches with an average of 47.92.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 7.54 (23 in 13 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 2nd place with 23 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 7.96. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is in third position with 21 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 8.02.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.