Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS, Match 53: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS, Match 53: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a "finisher" with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

IPL 2023 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS, Match 53: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a “finisher” with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

It was a complete ‘RRR’ show by KKR as skipper Nitish Rana’s half-century and Andre Russell adding muscle to the chase of 180 enabled Rinku to finish off the game with a 10-ball-21 not out.

You may like to read

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy once again brilliantly spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3/26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

In reply, KKR show batting show was led by Rana’s stellar effort when he promoted himself to No 3 and laid the foundation with a 38-ball 51 (6×4, 1×6).

On a wicket where the odd ball was gripping and batters struggled to find their timings, Rana stiched a crucial fifty-plus stand with Venkatesh Iyer (11) before Andre Russell and Rinku Singh sealed the issue.

IPL Points Table After KKR vs PBKS- Match 53

What a crazy points table pic.twitter.com/ZT5OxFMOhX — Sᴜᴊɪ ♡ (@Im_Suji) May 8, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 511 runs in 10 matches with an average of 56.78. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd position with 477 runs in 11 matches with an average of 43.36. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill occupies 3rd position with 469 runs in 11 matches with an average of 46.90.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 7.23 (19 in 11 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 2nd place with also 19 wickets in 11 matches but with an economy of 8.09. Chennai Super Kings’ Tushar Deshpande is in third position with again 19 wickets in 11 matches with an economy of 10.33.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.