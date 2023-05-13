Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After MI vs GT, Match 57: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Rashid Khan Lead In Purple Cap

Suryakumar Yadav played some outrageous shots en route his maiden IPL hundred (103 not out) as his stunning knock outshone a superlative all-round show from Rashid Khan to set up Mumbai Indians' 27-run win over Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2023 Points Table After MI vs GT, Match 57: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Rashid Khan Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter- IPL)

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav played some outrageous shots en route his maiden IPL hundred (103 not out) as his stunning knock outshone a superlative all-round show from Rashid Khan to set up Mumbai Indians’ 27-run win over Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Invited to bat, MI posted 218 for 5 on the back of world number one T20 batter Suryakumar’s 103 not out off just 49 balls and then restricted GT to 191 for 8 to notch up their seventh win this season. This was MI’s fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground.

While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings which was studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the home side.

Chasing 219, GT were in danger of being bowled out for a low total, but a brutal unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls from Rashid — which had three fours and 10 sixes — reduced the margin of the defeat drastically.

IPL Points Table After MI vs GT- Match 57

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE. MUMBAI INDIANS ARE COMING BACK. pic.twitter.com/McowI219jL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 576 runs in 11 matches with an average of 57.76. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd position with 575 runs in 12 matches with an average of 52.27. Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav occupies 3rd position with 479 runs in 12 matches with an average of 43.55.

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 8.04 (23 in 12 matches). Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal occupies 2nd place with 21 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 7.91. Mumbai Indians’ Piyush Chawla is in third position with 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 7.59.

