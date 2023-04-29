Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After PBKS vs LSG, Match 38: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap

Superb batting show followed by collective bowling performance helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hammer Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in an IPL 2023 match at IS Bindra Stadium

Mohali: Superb batting show followed by collective bowling performance helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hammer Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in an IPL 2023 match at IS Bindra Stadium, here on Friday.

With this win. LSG jumped to the second spot in the 10-team standings with 10 points in eight outings while Punjab placed sixth with eight points to their kitty.

Attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40) and Kyle Mayers (54 off 24) set the foundation for LSG’s massive total. Then Ayush Badoni 43 off 24 and Nicholas Pooran’s 19-ball 45 quickfire took Lucknow to 257/5 on the board, second highest total in IPL history.

In defence, bowlers came up with a brilliant show as Ravi Bishnoi (2/41) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs to pick two wickets. Yash Thakur (4/37) and Naveen-ul-Haq (3/30) then executed their plans in the slog overs to seal a big win for LSG.

IPL Points Table After PBKS vs LSG- Match 38

IPL 2023 Points Table – CSK slips to No.4, LSG climbs to No.2 now. pic.twitter.com/fd9TkJNTqk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2023

Rajasthan Royals maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 422 runs in 8 matches with an average of 60.29. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is in 2nd position with 333 runs in 8 matches with an average of 47.57. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway occupies third position with 322 runs in 8 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (14 in 8 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is in second position with also 14 wickets but in 7 matches. Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh occupies 3rd place with 14 wickets in 8 matches with an economy of 8.89.

