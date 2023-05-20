Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After PBKS vs RR, Match 66: 3 Play-Off Spots Up For Grabs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After PBKS vs RR, Match 66: 3 Play-Off Spots Up For Grabs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to keep their slim play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023 Points Table After PBKS vs RR, Match 66: 3 Play-Off Spots Up For Grabs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Dharamshala: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to keep their slim play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare.

The win kept RR in the hunt but their fate also depends on results of other matches. PBKS, on the other hand, crashed out of the tournament.

A target of 188 was never going to be easy and RR needed to complete the chase in 18.3 overs to momentarily get ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s net run-rate but they couldn’t. But still RR got two points to stay afloat. As far as the points table is concerned, three play-offs spots are still up for grabs with CSK, LSG, RCB, MI, KKR along with RR are all in contention.

IPL Points Table After PBKS vs RR- Match 66

IPL 2023 Points Table: Remaining games – 4.

Remaining spots – 3.

Remaining days – 2. pic.twitter.com/7mvTXVVqkv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 702 runs in 13 matches with an average of 58.50. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd position with 625 runs in 14 matches with an average of 48.08. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill occupies 3rd position with 576 runs in 13 matches with an average of 48.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 7.54 (23 in 13 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 2nd place with also 23 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 7.96. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is in third position with 21 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.17.

