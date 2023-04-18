Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table After RCB vs CSK, Match 24: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead In Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After RCB vs CSK, Match 24: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead In Purple Cap

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis' efforts went in vain as RCB were restricted to 218/8 in 20 overs as CSK win by eight runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table After RCB vs CSK, Match 24: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter- IPL)

Bengaluru: Breezy half-centuries by Devon Conway and Shivam Dube and a fine 3-45 by pacer Tushar Deshpande in a high-scoring match helped Chennai Super Kings prevail over Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in a run-feast at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

After CSK had lost the prolific Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) repaired the innings and then Dube joined the fun as Chennai sent the RCB bowlers on a leather hunt after being asked to bat first on a good pitch that was expected to ease further with the dew set in.

You may like to read

Conway blasted a 43-ball 83, hitting six boundaries and six maximums as he and Dube, who smacked 52 off 27, smashed two fours and six maximums as CSK set up a big score of 226/6 in 20 overs. Conway first put on 74 runs for the second wicket with Rahane then shared an 80-run partnership with Dube.

Deshpande then got into the act after Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis had struck brilliant half-centuries as RCB raced to 140/3 in 12 overs. He claimed two wickets in that crucial period sending back the dangerous Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14) and Wayne Parnell (2).

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis’ efforts went in vain as RCB were restricted to 218/8 in 20 overs, falling short by eight runs.

IPL Points Table After RCB vs CSK- Match 24

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS THIRD IN THE POINTS TABLE. pic.twitter.com/O0bsJ1XzIZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

Rajasthan Royals maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 259 runs in 5 matches with an average of 64.75. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer is in 2nd position with 234 runs in 5 matches. Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 233 runs in 4 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (11 in 5 matches). Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood is in second position with also 11 wickets but in 4 matches with an inferior economy than Chahal. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 3rd place with 11 wickets in 5 matches with an economy of 8.30.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.