IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants Rise To Top; Check Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders

Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, all have four points each in IPL 2023 so far.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate a fall of SRH wicket in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday. This was LSG’s second victory in three games while SRH slumped to their second straight loss.

Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3/18) starred with the bat and the ball. He blew away the Sunrisers top-order to restrict them to a paltry 121/8 before scoring a vital 34 off 23 balls to give LSG their second win of the season.

Opting bat, things didn’t pan out Sunrisers’ way as Krunal took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets. Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/18) lost to Lucknow Super Giants: 127 for 5 in 16 overs (KL Rahul 35, Krunal Pandya 34; Adil Rashid 2/23) by five wickets.

IPL 2023 Points Table After LSG vs SRH Match

LSG rose to the top of IPL 2023 points table after beating SRH. LSG, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, all have four points each. The KL Rahul-led side is atop the charts due to better net run rate.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) leads the batting charts with 149 runs from two games. Kyle Mayers (LSG) and Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) take the second and third spots respectively.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

LSG’s Mark Wood is the Purple Cap holder with eight wickets. His teammate Ravi Bishnoi is the second while KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy takes the third position with five and six wickets respectively.

