Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals Retain Top Spot Despite LSG Loss; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holders

IPL 2023 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals Retain Top Spot Despite LSG Loss; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holders

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have eight points from six games each but the former top the table due to better NRR.

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson greet each other after RR vs LSG game. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals remained in top of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 charts despite a 10-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Notably, IPL returned to Sawai Mansingh Stadium after a gap of four years.

Chasing 155, Royals were stopped at 144/6. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal knew that playing strokes wouldn’t be easy on this track, but they managed to keep pace with the required run rate. However, LSG staged a remarkable comeback to emerge winners in the end.

You may like to read

Young Jaiswal made 44 off 35 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes, while his senior opening partner Butter got 40 in 41. LSG waited quite a bit before bringing their impact player Amit Mishra into action.

And for their first breakthrough, they had to wait till the 12th over, when Jaiswal cut Marcus Stoinis to the short third man fielder Avesh Khan, who seemed to have injured his hand while completing a low catch.

Despite losing a wicket, RR were still in the driver’s seat but that changed after Sanju Samson was run out following a horrible mix up with Buttler. The game turned on its head when Buttler holed out to deep midwicket to RR at 97 for three in the 14th over.

Shimron Hetmyer joined Devdutt Padikkal in a crucial passage of play, but the former was out caught in the deep off the bowling of Avesh Khan. RR couldn’t do much after that. Earlier, Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 before Marcus Stoinis (21 off 16 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (28 off 20) helped the team reach 154/7.

IPL 2023 Points Table

After today’s game, Royals have eight points from six games with four wins. LSG too have the same number of wins from same number of games. Royals (1.043) are on top owing to their better net run rate than LSG (0.709). Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans round the top four.

Orange Cap Holder

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is currently the Orange Cap holder with 259 runs from five games. Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is second in the list with 244 runs followed by Kolkata Knight Riders Venkatesh Iyer, who is on 234 runs.

Purple Cap Holder

LSG pacer Mark Wood, Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan, all have 11 wickets each but the Englishman leads the table due to better economy rate. Wood has an economy of 8.12 while Chahal (8.25) and Rashid (8.30) are second and third in the table.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.