IPL 2023 Points Table: RCB Rise To Fifth With PBKS Win; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holders

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in an IPL 2023 match.

Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis. (Image: Twitter)

Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) rose to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings by 24 runs on Thursday in Mohali. PBKS dropped to three places to eighth position.

Faf du Plessis played a special knock despite a rib injury before Mohammed Siraj produced his best figures in the IPL to set up RCB’s third win of the season in six matches. Playing as an ‘Impact Player’ due to his injury, Du Plessis plundered 84 off 56 balls and shared a 137-run opening wicket stand with stand-in captain Virat Kohli (59 off 47) to steer RCB to 174/4 after being put in to bat.

Though in-form skipper Shikhar Dhawan was unavailable for the second game in a row, Punjab had enough firepower to chase down 175 but lost too many wickets at the start of the chase. Jitesh Sharma’s counter-attacking 41 off 27 for Punjab went in vain.

Siraj (4/21) was too hot to handle in the powerplay. At 97 for six, the game looked done and dusted but Jitesh Sharma kept Punjab in the game with some clean hitting, especially down the ground. He ran out of partners eventually.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Before the start of the PBKS vs RCB game, Punjab Kings were fifth with RCB at eighth. With RCB winning, the two teams just swapped places. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants continue at one andd two respectively in the table.

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans round the top four.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continue to lead the batting charts. With his 84 against Punjab Kings, the South African became the first batter in IPL 2023 to cross 300-run mark. His teammate Virat Kohli is second in the list with 279 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

With his career-best figures in IPL against Punjab Kings, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj displaced Mark Wood of LSG to go atop the bowler’s chart. He now has 12 wickets from six games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.