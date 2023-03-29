Home

IPL 2023 Prediction: Hard Luck For Virat Kohli’s RCB Again; Mumbai, Chennai Likely to Make Playoffs as Per Simulator

The four teams predicted to advance to the playoffs of the upcoming IPL season are Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mumbai: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is yet to start, but the predictions are already rife over who will win and who gets knocked out – that is the madness you get during this time of the year, thanks to the cash-rich league. According to a statistical simulation model developed by D & P Advisory, Bangalore and Delhi are likely to miss out on making the playoffs, while Chennai and Mumbai have been backed by the simulator to do well. As per the simulator prediction, the four teams predicted to advance to the playoffs of the upcoming IPL season are Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Monte Carlo simulation has been used by D & P Advisory, who frequently develop IPL brand valuations, to predict the four teams that advance to the play-offs.

“To predict the ‘Top Four’ of the league phase of the upcoming 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, we have relied on Monte Carlo simulation, a statistical technique that is generally used in the field of finance, but can be equally well applied in the business of sports. We value complex derivatives for which we simulate millions of future outcomes to estimate the fair value of the derivative. We have valued many such derivatives over the last several years and we thought of using that experience and skill on something that we all love – the IPL,” Santosh N, managing partner at D & P Advisory said as per The Indian Express.

